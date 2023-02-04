Ratings: SmackDown, Fire Country Lead Friday; NBC Sitcoms Go Low

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown led the night in the demo while CBS’ Fire Country slipped past Blue Bloods to claim the largest audience. TVLine's 2023 Renewal/ Cancellation Forecast!

CBS | S.W.A.T. (with 5.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) and Fire Country (6.1 mil/0.4) are on track for their second-largest audiences of the season, though the latter — even with this past Sunday’s post-AFC Championship showcase — dipped in the demo. Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.4) was pretty steady.

FOX | SmackDown (2.3 mil/0.6) ticked down from last week’s best-in-a-long-while demo rating.

NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (1.8 mil/0.2) hit season lows, while Young Rock (1.2 mil/0.2) hit and tied season lows.

THE CW | Penn & Teller: Fool Us (690K/0.1) and Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars (380K/0.1) both shed some viewers against stiffer competition.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.