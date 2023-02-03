That '90s Show Renewed for Supersized Season 2 at Netflix

Leia Forman can officially look forward to another summer in Point Place. What Happened to Every That '70s Show Character

Netflix on Friday announced that That ’90s Show has been renewed for Season 2, which will consist of 16 episodes (up from 10 episodes in Season 1). The news comes just two weeks after the sequel series’ Jan. 19 release.

“All of us at That ’90s Show were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season,” series co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler said in a statement. “We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

Added That ’70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner: “We here in Point Place realize you have many options for entertainment and we’re thrilled you chose us. We look forward to entertaining you for years to come. Buh-bye!”

The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia (played by Callie Haverda) is “visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids” — Ashley Aufderheide’s Gwen, Mace Coronel’s Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan’s Nate, Reyn Doi’s Ozzie and Sam Morelos’ Nikki — “under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” according to the official logline.

Original series stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith star as Kitty and Red Forman. Fellow legacy cast members Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Don Stark (Bob) and Tommy Chong (Leo) all guest-starred in Season 1.

TVLine’s Dave Nemetz gave the sequel series a “D+,” while readers gave it an average grade of “C+.”

Our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect That ’90s Show‘s fate. Are you looking forward to Season 2? Sound off in Comments.