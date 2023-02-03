Rob Lowe Is an Unstable Tech Titan in Teaser for Netflix Comedy With Son John Owen Lowe — Get Release Date

Netflix has set a release date and revealed a new teaser for Unstable, its upcoming comedy co-starring the father-and-son team of Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe.

Premiering Thursday, March 30 with all eight half-hour episodes, Unstable stars Rob Lowe as Ellis Dragon, a universally admired, eccentric and narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. Alas, in the wake of his wife’s death, he’s in a bit of a freefall.

His son Jackson Dragon (played by John Owen Lowe), meanwhile, is none of those things. So the question becomes: “Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father?”

The Lowes talk up the series and tee up first footage in the teaser above.

The Unstable cast also includes Sian Clifford (His Dark Materials) as Anna Bennet, the CFO who has been (barely) kept Dragon on the rails during Ellis’ spiral; Aaron Branch as Malcolm, a childhood friend of Jackson’s who used to be Ellis’ assistant but has recently been promoted to project manager; Rachel Marsh as Luna Castillo, a shy/”weird” biotech engineer who works in one of the labs with her friend and research partner, Ruby, who is played by Emma Ferreira and is outgoing, accessible, and fun — IOW, the opposite of Luna.

Watch the teaser above and tell us if you’re feelin’ Unstable.