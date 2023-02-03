1923 Renewed for Season 2

The Dutton family’s origin story will continue: Paramount+ has renewed 1923 for a second season, TVLine has learned. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The renewal news comes midway through Season 1’s eight-episode order. The Yellowstone prequel’s freshman run resumes Sunday, Feb. 5, with the first of four consecutive episodes, culminating in the Feb. 26 finale.

Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren), and explores the early-20th Century when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.

The cast also includes Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves and Jerome Flynn.

1923‘s Dec. 18 premiere delivered Paramount+’s most-watched premiere ever in the U.S., surpassing the previous record by nearly 80 percent. All told, the debut amassed 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ streaming and multiple Paramount Network airings, and the linear viewing alone via Paramount Network made it the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022. (The exact streaming viewership was not made available.)

TVLine readers gave the 1923 premiere an average grade of “B+.”

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal. Are you looking forward to another season of 1923? Sound off in Comments.