Kingdom Business Renewed at BET+

Kingdom Business isn’t closing up shop just yet.

The gospel drama executive-produced by Kirk Franklin (who also recurs as Deacon D’Wayne) has been renewed for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. Production on the new season is currently underway.

The show follows Denita Jordan (played by legendary gospel singer Yolanda Adams), the Queen of Gospel Music at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. “A superstar whose music has been heard around the world, she is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs,” per the official synopsis.

While her husband Calvin Jordan (Soul Food’s Michael Beach) might be the Bishop at First Kingdom, Denita is the “true leader, and she has little tolerance for insurrection among her family and employees (and ex-employees).” But their lives are upended when a new powerhouse performer on the Atlanta gospel scene arrives in the form of Rbel (Empire alum Serayah), a “young pole dancer whose talent and pedigree may bring her closer to God and gold than she ever imagined.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The cast also includes Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield (FBI, Luke Cage) as Taj Jordan and Michael Jai White (Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married, The Family Business) as Julius “Caesar” Jones. Guest stars include Tamar Braxton, Kiandra Richardson (Empire), Aspen Kennedy (Ruthless) and Tyler K. Whitley (Bigger, The Game).

Series creators John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart executive-produce alongside Kirk Franklin, DeVon Franklin, Holly Carter and Michael Van.