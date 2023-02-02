TVLine Items: Superstore Reunion on Auto, Hit-Monkey Renewed and More

American Auto is staging a mini Superstore reunion.

Ben Feldman will guest-star in the NBC comedy’s Feb. 21 episode as Chase, the preppy, tech bro college best friend of Wesley (played by Jon Barinholtz), TVLine has learned.

Chase’s “ability to spin a yarn puts Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland to shame,” which should come in handy when “Wesley introduces Katherine to Chase with the hopes of getting Payne to invest in his green energy company,” per the official description.

Feldman and Barinholtz, of course, co-starred together as Jonah and Marcus on Superstore, whose creator Justin Spitzer is also behind American Auto.

* Hulu has renewed the animated series Marvel’s Hit-Monkey for Season 2, with Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live) set to join the cast.

* Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will be released on Thursday, May 4 on Disney+. The second installment will “continue to push the boundaries of Star Wars storytelling, with nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe,” per the press release.

* The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Thursday that Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood, Jr. will be the featured entertainer at the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, taking place Saturday, April 29. The annual shindig is broadcast on C-SPAN.

* Tom Hardy (Peaky Blinders) and Zazie Beetz (Atlanta) are attached to star in the Apple TV+ drama Lazarus, which is “still nearing development,” our sister site Deadline reports. The project is based on Lars Kepler’s book collection about attempts to find a missing woman, who was suspected to be a victim of infamous serial killer Jurek Walter.

* HBO has released a first look at The Palace, a new limited series starring Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) and Hugh Grant (The Undoing) in a story about “one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.”

