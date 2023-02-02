Alaska Daily's Winter Return Delayed 1 Week — Find Out Why

Stop the presses — Alaska Daily‘s return has been postponed. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW

ABC’s Hilary Swank drama, which was scheduled to kick off its final five Season 1 episodes on Feb. 23, will now return a week later — on Thursday, March 2 at 10/9c, the network announced. The season finale is now set for Thursday, March 30.

The move will allow viewers to watch the remainder of Season 1 uninterrupted over the course of five consecutive weeks.

The March 2 winter premiere, entitled “Enemy of the People,” picks up right where the fall finale left off, with the team racing to help Swank’s Eileen before it’s too late.

A decision on what will follow Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy in ABC’s now-vacant 10 pm slot on Feb. 23 is pending.

Alaska Daily‘s freshman run thus far has averaged 5.5 million total viewers (with Live+7 playback), and though its audience skews a bit old (tying The Chase for the lowest demo number of any ABC entertainment program), it ties lead-in Grey’s Anatomy for having the fourth-biggest audience of any ABC entertainment programing airing this season (trailing only The Rookie, Will Trent and The Good Doctor).

