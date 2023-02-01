TVLine Items: Uzo Aduba's Shondaland Series, Family Feud Renewed and More

Uzo Aduba is trading in an orange jumpsuit for a magnifying glass in a new murder-mystery drama from Netflix.

The Orange is the New Black vet will play a detective in the whodunnit series The Residence, from production company Shondaland. The eight-episode series will utilize the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by journalist Kate Andersen Brower, as inspiration for the show’s premise.

The official series description reads: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Abuba’s character, Cordelia Cupp, is a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department. She is described as “an astute observer of human behavior, with a distinctive and – to some, unsettling – conversational style.”

Liza Johnson (The Last of Us) will direct the first half of the series, while showrunner Paul William Davies (Scandal, For the People), Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers will executive-produce.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Family Feud, the popular syndicated game show hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, has been renewed through 2025-26, per our sister site Deadline.

* HBO has ordered a new comedy documentary series starring comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The show will follow Carmichael’s personal life as he deals with “friends, family, and strangers, all in his quest for love, sex, and connection,” the logline reads.

* Paramount+ has renewed the animated series Transformers: Earthspark for Season 2. The first season’s next eight episodes will be available to stream, beginning Friday, March 3.

* Sports commentator and co-host of CBS Mornings, Nate Burleson, and TikTok personality Charli D’Amelio are slated to co-host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 4 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. The show will air from the Microsoft Theater for the first time and will also be simulcast on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, CMT, MTV2 and TVLand.

* Pictionary, the game show hosted by Jerry O’Connell, has been renewed for a second season on Fox-owned stations. Production will take place this summer, with new episodes slated to premiere later in the year.

* MGM+ (fka Epix) has released a trailer for its six-episode adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s A Spy Among Friends, starring Emmy winners Damian Lewis (Homeland) and Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce) and premiering Sunday, March 12:

