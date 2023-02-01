Terminal List Renewed for Season 2; Taylor Kitsch-Led Prequel in the Works

The Terminal List is getting longer. Not only has Chris Pratt‘s Navy SEAL drama been renewed for a second season, but Prime Video is also developing a prequel spinoff focused on Taylor Kitsch‘s character, our sister site Deadline reports. Streaming TV: What's Renewed, Canceled

The prequel, which Kitsch will also executive-produce alongside Terminal List creator David DiGilio, is currently untitled.

Based on Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, The Terminal List stars Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, Constance Wu as war correspondent Katie Buranek, Kitsch as CIA operative Ben Edwards, Riley Keough as James’ wife Lauren Reece, Arlo Mertz as James’ daughter Lucy Reece, and Jeanne Tripplehorn as Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley.

The show’s eight-episode first season premiered on July 1, 2022.

Would you watch a prequel series about Kitsch's Ben Edwards? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.