NCIS: Hawai'i Sneak Peek: #Kacy's Catch-Up Call Is Cut Short by [Spoiler]

The “Kacy” reunion that many an NCIS: Hawai’i fan has waited for — or, at a version of it — finally happens in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at the CBS sophomore’s next new episode.

Back in November, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) informed Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) that she had been accepted for the Special Agent Afloat position (stationed aboard an aircraft carrier), which she had applied for when back she and Kate (Tori Anderson) were broken up.

Since then, we have heard little about how Lucy is faring, though she did resurface, on land, during the NCIS: Los Angeles portion of last month’s NCIS crossover event. No, there was pretty much just the one scene in the Jan. 16 NCIS: Hawai’i, in which Kate (Tori Anderson) updated Jesse (Noah Mills) on her sea-weary girlfriend’s latest accomplishments. (Cast member Al-Bustami was briefly written out of the CBS series to fulfill other commitments, including a role on the historical drama The Chosen.)

But in the sneak peak above, Kate and Lucy catch up in the flesh, albeit over the phone. What not-so-special assignments has the Special Agent Afloat been tasked with while at sea? And what could possibly cut short the couple’s call? Press play above and find out!

Let’s just say that in Monday’s new episode, titled “Misplaced Targets” and airing at 10/9c on CBS, Lucy gets her first big case aboard her aircraft carrier. Meanwhile back home, following a close call at a meth lab explosion, the NCIS team learns Kai (Alex Tarrant) is being targeted by his old friend-turned-criminal — and as such must take him down.

