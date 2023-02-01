Blindspotting: Starz Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date and First Look

Blindspotting is finally coming back, y’all!

Starz announced Wednesday that the series created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs will return for Season 2 with a double-episode premiere on Friday, April 14, starting at 9/8c. New episodes will air weekly each Friday at 9 pm and stream on demand on the Starz app. (Season 1 aired back in 2021.)

The network also released first-look images from the upcoming season, which you can check out below.

Blindspotting is set six months after the 2018 film starring Casal and Diggs. The series follows Ashley (played by Jasmine Cephas Jones), who was “nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles (Casal), her partner of 12 years and father of their son, Sean (Atticus Woodward) was suddenly incarcerated, leaving her to navigate a chaotic life when she is forced to move in with Miles’s mother, Rainey (Hunt), and sister, Trish (Jaylen Barron),” per the official synopsis.

Picking up nine months after Ashley and Miles’ prison nuptials in the Season 1 finale, Season 2 finds Ashley “doing backflips to try and raise their son on her own.” Almost at her breaking point, she’s starting to take her frustration out on everyone around her.

Meanwhile, Miles is “adjusting to life on the inside and counting down the days before their first family visitation weekend at San Quentin.” Plus, Rainey is “doing her best to make Ashley and Sean feel at home while trying to find a way to stay connected to her son behind bars, but Ashley holds all the cards.”

Elsewhere, business is booming for Trish, who’s also grappling with jealousy now that her best friend and business partner Jacque (April Absynth) is dating Cuddie (Lance Holloway). Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) is “growing frustrated with Ashley’s constant need for support and has begun to miss her life back in Bali,” while Earl (Benjamin Turner), fresh out of prison for unintentionally breaking his probation, has “moved out of Nancy’s (Margo Hall) house and is trying to re-establish a relationship with his own family, and his past.”

Casal and Diggs executive-produce and write the series, with Casal also serving as showrunner and director of four episodes.