The Rookie's Tim Catches Lucy Doing What?! — #Chenford Sneak Peek

It’s a case of “awkward moment, great timing,” in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from ABC’s The Rookie.

In tonight’s new episode — titled (eep!) “Death Sentence” and airing at 8/7c — Officer John Nolan (played by Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home.

Elsewhere, Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) helps Tamara (Dylan Conrique) when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case.

As for Aaron (Tru Valentino), the former reality-TV star apparently is struggling to live within his means, as he confides in Lucy in the sneak peek above. His tale of “action figure” woes falls on deaf ears, however. Rather, it prompts Lucy to dream big — just as her fella, Tim, comes sauntering down the hallway.

Press play above to see what Tim sees!

