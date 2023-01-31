AFC Championship Sets a 4-Year NFL High With 53.1 Million Viewers — Special Fire Country Retains 10 Million

Chiefs and fire chiefs delivered for CBS this past Sunday night.

CBS Sports’ broadcast of Kansas City’s AFC Championship Game win over Cincinnati averaged 53.124 million viewers per Nielsen finals, up 11 percent from last year’s AFC contest to mark the most-watched NFL Conference Championship in four years and the most-watched television program on any network since the 2022 Super Bowl.

(Earlier in the day, over on Fox, the Eagles’ NFC Championship win averaged 47.5 million viewers.)

Leading out of CBS’ AFC Championship at 10:31 pm ET, a special serving of Fire Country averaged 10.1 million viewers, marking (duh) a series high but also delivering the largest Live+Same Day audience for a scripted original TV series since April 6, 2021 (when a Season 18 ep of NCIS drew 10.3 mil). The freshman hit also stands as the most-watched post-AFC Championship program to air on CBS since 2017.

