Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Cole and Zanab Reunite in Season 3 Trailer

“I don’t think this vodka is strong enough,” Zanab jokes in the official trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3, which dropped on Tuesday.

The upcoming three-part special — premiering Friday, Feb. 10 on Netflix — takes place a year after the weddings and will reunite some pairs while others are figuring out the next step in their relationships. Fans will catch up with the Season 3 cast as they “readjust to life in Dallas after the altar and come together for a birthday extravaganza,” per the official description.

Among those poised to come face-to-face are Cole and Zanab, who presumably haven’t seen each other since Zanab accused him of making rude comments about her body during the reunion episode. “Do you want to talk?” Cole asks in the video. Love Is Blind Season 3 Finale Recap: Which Couples Got Hitched? And Which Groom Got Told Off at the Altar?

In the finale, Zanab decided not to marry Cole and instead called him out for disrespecting her throughout the season. “You have insulted me. You have critiqued me,” she said at the altar. “You have singlehandedly shattered my self-confidence. And I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me.”

The preview also teased SK’s proposal to Raven, as well as Raven addressing SK’s cheating. Plus, it looks like Nancy and Bartise will hash out their friendship after Bartise refused to marry her, leading to a tense confrontation with her brother. Nancy later rebuked his efforts to keep things open romantically between them. “You f–king gaslit me,” she told him in a private conversation before declaring their relationship over.

Will you be watching the drama unfold on Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3?