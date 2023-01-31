King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?

Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again.

King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says.

Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival, along with Stephen Root as Hank’s barber pal Bill and Johnny Hardwick as Hank’s paranoid bug exterminator friend Dale. Judge will once again provide the voice of mumbling womanizer Boomhauer, as he did on the Fox series. Ashley Gardner will return as Dale’s wife Nancy, as will Lauren Tom as neighbor Minh and also Minh’s daughter Connie. But Toby Huss, who voiced Minh’s husband Kahn on the Fox series, is absent from the revival’s cast list. (TVLine has reached out to Hulu to see if the role will be recast.) Brittany Murphy, who voiced Hank and Peggy’s naive niece Luanne during the Fox run, passed away in 2009.

Co-creators Judge and Greg Daniels will return to executive-produce the revival, with Saladin Patterson (The Wonder Years, The Big Bang Theory) serving as showrunner.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” Hulu president Craig Erwich said in a statement. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

