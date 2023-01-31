FBI Trio Set for Another 3-Part 'Global Crossover Event' — Get Release Date & Watch Announcement Video

CBS’ Tuesday-night FBI trifecta are set to team up for a second time, in a “three-hour global crossover event” airing this spring.

Specifically, the teams from FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International will join forces for a three-part crossover airing Tuesday, April 4. For this special night, the series will air in this order:

8/7c FBI: International

9 pm FBI

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

Details on the “high-stakes, bicontinental case” that bands the teams together will be announced at a later date. Watch the fun announcement video below.

3 TEAMS. 1 MISSION. 1 NIGHT. Join us for #TheFBIs Global Crossover Event — Tuesday, April 4th on #CBS and streaming on #ParamountPlus. ✈️ 🌍

It’s going to be EPIC! pic.twitter.com/9WyfJXsZlD — FBI (@FBICBS) January 31, 2023

This marks CBS’ second crossover event for the three FBI series; the first one aired in September 2021 and served to launch the youngest offshoot, FBI: International. This does however mark the first global crossover event for FBI: Most Wanted‘s Dylan McDermott and Edwin Hodge, and FBI: International‘s Eva-Jane Willis, all of whom joined their casts over the past year.

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic — and popular — teams together for a second time,” Eric Kim, EVP of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, said in a statement. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s FBI world can.”

