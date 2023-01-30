Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: A Private Island Getaway Turns Deadly for Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

For Adam Sandler‘s Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston‘s Audrey, another idyllic escape turns into a darkly comedic nightmare, as seen in the first trailer for the Netflix movie sequel Murder Mystery 2.

In the original Murder Mystery — which, I should remind you, was Netflix’s most popular movie of the year 2019 — Nick and Audrey impulsively joined a billionaire they had just met while en route to Europe for a yacht party that took multiple deadly turns.

In the sequel, releasing Friday, March 31, it is four years later and former NYPD officer Nick and ex-hairdresser Audrey are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (played by Sweet Tooth‘s Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

Trouble, though, again follows the Spitzes when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member and even the bride herself a suspect.

The movie’s cast also includes Mark Strong (of so may things), Mélanie Laurent (Little America), Jodie Turner-Smith (if you know me you know I will go with The Last Ship, but also of course Anne Boleyn and Queen & Slim), John Kani (the MCU’s T’Chaka!), Kuhoo Verma (Insomnia), Enrique Arce (Money Heist), Zurin Villanueva (Insatiable), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), Annie Mumolo (Angie Tribeca) and Dany Boon.

Will you join Aniston and Sandler for another Murder Mystery?