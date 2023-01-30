TVLine Items: Harry Styles Is Grammy Performer, Acapulco Renewed and More

Harry’s House has found a new home on the 65th Annual Grammy Awards stage.

British singer Harry Styles will perform during the ceremony’s broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT (and streamed live on Paramount+).

Styles is nominated for six Grammy Awards: Album of the Year (“Harry’s House”), Record of the Year (“As It Was”), Song of the Year (“As It Was”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“As It Was”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Harry’s House”) and Best Music Video (“As It Was”).

Other confirmed performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Brandi Carlile.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Apple TV+ has renewed the bilingual comedy Acapulco for a 10-episode third season, which will begin production this spring.

* In the fourth and final season of HBO’s My Brilliant Friend, Alba Rohrwacher (The Wonders), Irene Maiorino (Baciati dall’amore) and Fabrizio Gifuni (Human Capital) will take over the roles of Elena Greco, Lila Cerullo and Nino Sarratore, respectively, as they enter adulthood.

* Peacock has announced the movie Spoiler Alert — based on the book Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies by TVLine’s Michael Ausiello — will stream exclusively on Peacock, beginning Friday, Feb. 3.

* Beginning Feb. 3, Bill Maher’s Overtime will air during CNN Tonight, Fridays at 11:30 pm. Overtime, which was previously exclusive to YouTube, features Maher and his guests continuing the discussion and answering viewer questions following each week’s episode of HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher.

* ABC has released a full trailer for The Company You Keep, a new drama starring Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) and Catherine Haena Kim (Good Trouble) as a con man and a CIA officer who get romantically entangled. It premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 10/9c.

