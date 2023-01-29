Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reunites the Next Generation Crew for One Last Mission: 'This Is the End, My Friend'

Jean-Luc Picard is reuniting with some old friends… and making some new acquaintances.

In a new trailer for Star Trek: Picard‘s third and final season — which you can watch above — Jean-Luc gets a blast from the past in the form of his old Enterprise shipmates Riker, Worf, Geordi La Forge and Dr. Beverly Crusher. But we also meet a few new characters, including a brash young idealist (played by Downton Abbey and Outlander alum Ed Speleers) “who aids Beverly Crusher’s medical efforts on worlds Starfleet has forgotten.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, we get a closer look at Amanda Plummer as Season 3’s Big Bad, a cackling villain named Vadic who holds a serious grudge against Jean-Luc and pilots a fearsome warship called the Shrike that’s loaded with deadly weaponry. Plus, Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) pops up as the captain of the U.S.S. Titan… and he doesn’t seem to like Jean-Luc all that much, either.

Season 3 — premiering Thursday, Feb. 16 on Paramount+ — brings back Stewart’s Next Generation co-stars Michael Dorn (Worf), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge) and Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher). Their fellow TNG alums Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi) will return as well after a Season 1 guest spot, with Brent Spiner returning as… not Data, but his android brother Lore.

In the final season, “a desperate message from a long-lost friend draws Starfleet legend Admiral Jean-Luc Picard into the most daring mission of his life, forcing him to recruit allies spanning generations old and new,” per the official synopsis. “This final adventure sets him on a collision course with the legacy of his past and explosive, new revelations that will alter the fate of the Federation forever.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Picard‘s final season, and then beam down to the comments to tell us what you’re hoping to see in Season 3.