The Mysterious Benedict Society Cancelled at Disney+ After 2 Seasons

The Mysterious Benedict Society has been disbanded: Disney+ has cancelled the book series adaptation after just two seasons.

The news was confirmed by co-creator Phil Hay on Twitter. “Dear friends — Season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society‘s journey on Disney+,” he wrote. “We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets — so proud of what we made!

“So grateful to every one of you who who made a place for our show in your home & heart… You made it wonderful and we loved every minute. The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: The kids stay friends forever.”

Star Tony Hale, who played the society’s leader Mr. Nicholas Benedict, also took to social media to comment on the show’s end. “Hard to say goodbye to the #MysteriousBenedictSociety, but so INCREDIBLY thankful to @disneyplus for allowing us two seasons of this beautiful story written by Trenton Stewart,” he captioned on Instagram. “Thanks to all the top notch writers, producers, crew and cast…wonderful story, even more wonderful people.”

Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the live-action series follows four gifted orphans — Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira) and Constance (Marta Kessler) — who are “recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency,” according to the official logline. Together, they must “infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain, appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of the Mysterious Benedict Society must devise a plan to defeat him.”

Hale stars as both the eccentric Mr. Benedict and his twin brother, the nefarious Dr. Curtain. Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, The Last Man on Earth), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy), MaameYaa Boafo (Ramy) and Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor) round out the ensemble.

