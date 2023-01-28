SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan Fends Off Flirty Cast, Revisits Soap Opera Past

Clearly, Michael B. Jordan is driven. Not content with being People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020, he’s now gunning to be the Sexiest Man Alive forever. Is there any other way to explain how charming and crushable he is as he delivered the monologue for this week’s Saturday Night Live?

Jordan starts off with a bit about his name that could have been pulled right out of the Catskills in 1939. “Michael B. Hostin’. Michael B. Jokin’. And, honestly? Michael B. Nervous.” It’s low-hanging fruit, but he goes from smooth to vulnerable in a heartbeat and … well, who wouldn’t swoon?

He tells the audience that, while shooting a bit for the show earlier in the week, he found himself in the studio where at age 16 he had a role on All My Children. (For three-and-a-half years he played Reggie Porter, who had previously/briefly played by Chadwick Boseman.) Jordan jokes about his awkwardness, and is there anything sexier than a guy with a Creed body and humbleness to boot?

Jordan then talks about his recent breakup (honestly? Check. Sexy.), which brings out Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim in increasingly over-the-top bids to win his heart. Even Punkie Johnson – very openly gay and proud of it – makes her move. “Punkie B. Curious!” she growls, pawing at his chest.

Will somebody please start a social media campaign for this man? Let’s picket People until they retire their Sexiest Man Alive award and just give it to him in perpetuity. #MichaelBSexyForever

Watch the full monologue below, then weigh in on MBJ’s hosting debut.

https://twitter.com/nbcsnl/status/1619561367807184897/video/1

