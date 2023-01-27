Peacock Scraps Dead Day Adaptation From Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, Despite Series Order

Dead Day is dead at Peacock: The streamer is scrapping the comic book adaptation from Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, our sister site Variety reports, despite it landing a series order last year.

Based on the AfterShock comic book series created by Ryan Parrott, the show would have followed “an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual ‘dead day,’ when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business — be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living,” per the official synopsis. Williamson and Plec, who previously teamed up on The Vampire Diaries, were set to be writers, executive producers and co-showrunners on the project.

Peacock ordered Dead Day to series in January 2022, with Williamson and Plec saying at the time: “We have been looking for a project to do together, and Dead Day has all the ingredients we love as storytellers. Love, death, thrills and tears — and we know Susan Rovner and her team at Peacock is the perfect fit for this project.”

It’s been a tough month for Plec at Peacock: Vampire Academy, which she also wrote and executive-produced, was cancelled by the streamer last week after airing just a single season.