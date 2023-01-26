Here's How Wolf Pack Distinguishes Itself From Teen Wolf in Series Premiere

Despite sharing a creator and exploring very similar concepts (werewolves and abs), the new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack is not a spinoff of MTV’s Teen Wolf. Teen Wolf Movie Burning Qs Answered

This much was made clear when the streamer launched a social media campaign called — wait for it — #NotASpinoff.

But it goes beyond simply not being a spinoff. Speaking with TVLine, series creator Jeff Davis explains that he deliberately took Wolf Pack in the opposite direction to further distinguish it from Teen Wolf.

“Every time we approached one of the werewolf rules on Teen Wolf, we’d find a way to flip it on its head,” he says. “With Wolf Pack, every time we approach a werewolf rule, it’s the tradition. Yes, silver does have an effect on werewolves. Yes, the moon will change you. Rather than trying to turn the myths on their heads, we decided to embrace them.”

And forget everything you think you know about werewolf hierarchy, specifically how that affects the color of their eyes.

“The eyes are also different,” Davis says. “The size of the glowing eyes is much larger and animal-like. It doesn’t have the same mythological significance as it does on Teen Wolf.”

That said, no one is ruling out the possibility of an actor crossing over from one show to the other. In fact, it’s already happening. Rio Mangini, who plays Austin on Wolf Pack, previously played Alex in a 2016 episode of Teen Wolf.

Wolf Pack‘s first episode, which dropped today alongside Teen Wolf: The Movie, serves as a basic introduction to the new cast of characters: Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), two teens who are bitten by werewolves in the chaos of a California wildfire; Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray) and Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson), teen siblings who were rescued as baby wolves by a kindly park ranger (Rodrigo Santoro); and Kristin (Sarah Michelle Gellar), an arson investigator who has no idea what she’s getting herself into.

And, of course, the true star of Wolf Pack — this ram on fire! Seriously. So noble. So… on fire.

For a show that kicks off with a massive wildfire, Wolf Pack is actually a bit of a slow burn in many senses. That’s the exact term Gellar uses to describe her character’s arc, telling TVLine that Buffy fans will get “the me they came to see” towards the end of the first season.

She promises that it’s all “worth the wait.”

Once you’ve gotten a taste of Wolf Pack, weigh in via our polls below, then drop a comment with more of your thoughts on the new Paramount+ series.



