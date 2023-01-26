Ratings: Price Is Right at Night Leads Quiet Wednesday, Adds More Episodes

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night — with both NBC and ABC in rerun mode — this Wednesday rose to 5.2 million total viewers (a season high) and a 0.6 demo rating, topping the night in both measures. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo

TPIR at Night has also added another two primetime outings, on Feb. 15 (“Family Night” theme) and Feb. 22 (“Date Night” theme).

Lingo (3 mil/0.5) also hit a season high in viewers and ticked up in the demo, while Tough as Nails (2.1 mil/0.3) drew a best-since-premiere audience and was steady in the demo.

Of the night’s only other fresh fare, Fox’s Name That Tune (1.7 mil/0.3) dipped, while Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (1.7 mil/0.3) held steady.

