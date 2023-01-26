Ratings: Price Is Right at Night Leads Quiet Wednesday, Adds More Episodes

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night — with both NBC and ABC in rerun mode — this Wednesday rose to 5.2 million total viewers (a season high) and a 0.6 demo rating, topping the night in both measures.
TPIR at Night has also added another two primetime outings, on Feb. 15 (“Family Night” theme) and Feb. 22 (“Date Night” theme).
Lingo (3 mil/0.5) also hit a season high in viewers and ticked up in the demo, while Tough as Nails (2.1 mil/0.3) drew a best-since-premiere audience and was steady in the demo.
Of the night’s only other fresh fare, Fox’s Name That Tune (1.7 mil/0.3) dipped, while Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (1.7 mil/0.3) held steady.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.