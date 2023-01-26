It’s great news that Party Down is returning for a new season on Starz — but it’s not so great news that these people are still working as caterers all these years later.

Starz has released a trailer for Season 3 of the sharp-tongued comedy (which you can watch above), and the new footage sheds a bit of light on why Henry and his fellow Hollywood wannabes are still serving appetizers and wearing those pink bow ties more than a decade after we last saw them. (Party Down ended its original two-season run in 2010.)

The trailer opens with Ron still managing the Party Down crew — and living out of a Party Down van, too. He reunites with his former coworkers Henry, Constance, Lydia and Kyle, and they’re all in civilian clothes, so we’re guessing they escaped the catering biz at some point. (Roman, though, is still rocking the pink bow tie.) But somehow, they all end up back working for Party Down, with a despondent Henry confessing, “This is not how I envisioned my 40s.”

Lydia gets nostalgic, telling a bow-tied Kyle: “It must be so fun slinging ‘d’oeuvres’ with the old gang.” Kyle is clear-eyed about it, though: “No, it sucks.” We catch a glimpse of a few guest stars, too, including Quinta Brunson, Nick Offerman and James Marsden.

“Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard,” the official description read. But “after a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.”

Season 3 — premiering Friday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c — brings back most of the original cast, including Adam Scott (Henry), Jane Lynch (Constance), Ken Marino (Ron), Megan Mullally (Lydia), Martin Starr (Roman) and Ryan Hansen (Kyle). The lone exception: Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey in the first two seasons.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Party Down‘s return, and then tell us in the comments: Are you having fun yet?