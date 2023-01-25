Top Chef Reveals International Cast for World All-Stars Season — Get Premiere Date, and Watch a Sneak Peek

Top Chef is heading across the pond for an all-star season with plenty of international flavor.

The Bravo cooking competition has revealed the cast for its upcoming Season 20, aka World All-Stars, with 16 former cheftestants from 11 different Top Chef editions across the globe. Among the returning all-stars are four from the American Top Chef: Season 16 finalist Sara Bradley, Season 18 finalist Dawn Burrell, Season 19 winner Buddha Lo and Season 13 finalist Amar Santana.

We have a premiere date as well: Top Chef will return Thursday, March 6 at 9/8c, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. (Press PLAY above to get a sneak peek.) Host Padma Lakshmi, head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons all return for the international edition, which will take place in London before moving to Paris for the grand finale.

“With national pride and the title of World All-Stars on the line, the chefs are at the top of their game as they compete on a global stage,” per the official description. “They have access to the finest UK ingredients as they showcase their culinary skills, diverse roots and international influences in a series of high-pressure challenges.”

Read on to get the full menu of Season 20 cheftestants, and tell us in the comments: Who are you rooting for?

* Samuel Albert (winner, Top Chef France Season 10)

* Luciana Berry (winner, Top Chef Brazil Season 2

* Sara Bradley (finalist, Top Chef Season 16)

* Dawn Burrell (finalist, Top Chef Season 18)

* Ali Ghzawi (winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 3)

* Tom Goetter (finalist, Top Chef Germany Season 1)

* Nicole Gomes (winner, Top Chef Canada Season 5: All-Stars)

* Victoire Gouloubi (finalist, Top Chef Italy Season 2)

* Charbel Hayek (winner, Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 5)

* Buddha Lo (winner, Top Chef Season 19)

* Dale McKay (winner, Top Chef Canada Season 1)

* May Phattanant Thongthong (finalist, Top Chef Thailand Season 1)

* Begoña Rodrigo (winner, Top Chef Spain Season 1)

* Gabriel Rodriguez (winner, Top Chef Mexico Season 2)

* Amar Santana (finalist, Top Chef Season 13)

* Sylwia Stachyra (winner, Top Chef Poland Season 7)