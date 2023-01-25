Hulu Cuts Ties With Justin Roiland; Solar Opposites and Koala Man to Continue Without His Involvement

One day after Adult Swim cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland over his recent domestic abuse charges, Hulu has also made a decision about its working relationship with Roiland.

“We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson for 20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals tells TVLine.

Roiland worked on two current Hulu projects — Solar Opposites, which he co-created, and Koala Man, which he executive-produces — both of which will continue without his involvement.

As NBC News previously reported, Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit — all connected to an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020 with an unnamed woman. Roiland pled not guilty and was released, but he is expected back in court on April 27.

Solar Opposites, which was renewed for a fifth season in October 2022, follows a family of aliens forced to live on Earth after an accidental crash landing. In addition to Roiland, the show’s voice cast includes Thomas Middleditch (B Positive), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) and Mary Mack (Golan the Insatiable). Roiland co-created the series with Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks).

Koala Man, which dropped its eight-episode first season earlier this month, stars series creator Michael Cusack as the voice of Kevin Williams, a mild-mannered Australian father who moonlights as a superhero… of sorts. Koala Man‘s voice cast also includes Sarah Snook (Succession), Demi Lardner (Drunk History: Australia), Hugh Jackman (Human Resources) and Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords). In addition to executive-producing, Roiland also voices the character of Chad Wagon.

Both series are/were produced by Roiland’s company Solo Vanity Card Productions.