TVLine Items: Gotham Knights Adds Duo, Grammy Performers and More

Cluemaster and his wife are coming to Gotham Knights: Real-life marrieds Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie) and Sunny Mabrey (Once Upon a Time) are set to recur on The CW’s midseason team-up show as Arthur and Crystal Brown, TVLine has learned.

Arthur — who is known as the Batman villain Cluemaster in the DC comics — is described as the meticulous and eccentric host of a Jeopardy-like game show, who has high expectations for his daughter (the only person who comes close to matching his intellect), while Crystal “runs warm as sunshine one minute, brutally ice cold the next,” battling as she is a secret addiction that could ruin her entire family. Mabrey will make her first appearance in Episode 5, while Embry makes his debut in Episode 6.

Gotham Knights premieres Tuesday, March 14 at 9/8c.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Grammy Nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith will perform at this year’s 65th awards. The annual show will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.

* HBO Max is developing the comedy series Unfriendly Black Hotties, written by actress/TV personality Keke Palmer, The Wire actor Jermaine Crawford and Insecure exec producer Amy Aniobi, our sister site Variety reports. The project will comically discuss “Gen-Z’s weaponization of political correctness told through the eyes of four high school girls,” the logline reads.

* The Challenge: World Championship, a 12-episode battle between Challenge MVPs from multiple countries, will premiere Wednesday, March 8 on Paramount+. The global players will be paired with notable MTV veterans (aka Challenge Legends) to compete for the grand prize of $500,000. TJ Lavin will return to host, joined by Challenge hosts from around the world — Brihony Dawson (Australia), Mark Wright (U.K.) and Marley Biyendolo (Argentina). Cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

* Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit) and Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout, Law & Order: SVU) have been added to the cast of Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, starring Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler) and Ruth Negga (Preacher, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Deadline reports. The limited series, which is based on Scott Turow’s 1987 novel of the same name, details the fictional upheaval of the prosecuting attorneys’ office in Chicago after Rusty (Gyllenhaal) is charged with murdering a coworker.

* The Jan. 21 Saturday Night Live hosted by Aubrey Plaza (with Sam Smith as musical guest) was the season’s highest-rated outing in the 18-49 demo (drawing a 0.98) and the second-most watched (4.8 million), trailing only the Steve Martin/Martin Short episode.

* The HBO comedy special Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark will premiere Saturday, Feb. 11 (and stream on HBO Max). Watch a trailer:

