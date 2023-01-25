Aqua Teen Hunger Force Revived for Season 12 by Adult Swim

America’s favorite fighting fast food is returning to TV after an eight-year hiatus.

Adult Swim is reviving Aqua Teen Hunger Force for a five-episode 12th season, with original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro back at the helm, TVLine has learned.

“We are thrilled to be making more Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled,” the creators said in a statement. “Success is optimal and leads to quality.”

In related news, the 2022 feature Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be available to stream on HBO Max on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and will make its Adult Swim debut on Sunday, March 12 at midnight.

The creators’ statement continues: “Congratulations! You waited just long enough for Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can’t wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal Twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else.”

Per its official description, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm “features everyone’s favorite Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone’s favorite perverted neighbor, Carl. They split up then get back together to fight everyone’s favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone’s favorite tech mogul, Neil (voiced by everyone’s favorite Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer (Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser, who is everyone’s favorite).”

