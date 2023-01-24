TVLine Items: TBS Kills Rat, New Taylor Kitsch Series Adds Cast and More

TBS is getting rid of the vermin in its cooking space.

The cable network has cancelled Rat in the Kitchen, a twist on a traditional cooking competition show hosted by French chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero, after one season, our sister site Deadline reports. The series premiered in March 2022.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks Group Chairman and CCO Kathleen Finch, the cancellation was necessary after the addition of Food Network and Cooking Channel to the company’s portfolio because “it doesn’t really make sense to spread the peanut butter so thin from a content perspective.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Dane DeHaan (The Staircase), Shea Whigham (Perry Mason) and Betty Glipin (GLOW) have joined Netflix’s American Primeval, a limited series about the American West starring Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights), Deadline reports. Also boarding the ensemble are Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown), Jai Courtney (Kaleidoscope), Kyle Bradley Davis (American Horror Story), Nick Hargrove (Charmed), Derek Hinkey (Walker Independence), Saura Lightfoot Leon (Hoard), Preston Mota (Asteroid City) and Shawnee Pourier (Stranger Things).

* Starz’s psychological thriller The Venery of Samantha Bird, starring Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), has added to its cast Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Francesca Reale (Stranger Things), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show), Brenda Strong (Desperate Housewives), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), Shalini Bathina (Little Voice) and Tyrone Marshall Brown (Power). The eight-episode drama will follow Langford’s Samantha as she travels to her hometown and falls into a dangerous romance with her childhood lover, which has implications for their families as well.

* Gordan Ramsey will produce Tubi’s first unscripted cooking series, Kitchen Commando, which will premiere Sunday, Feb. 12, our sister site Variety reports. The 10-episode series will follow host Andre Rush, White House chef and US Army Master Sergeant, as he ventures throughout the D.C. restaurant scene in search of places that can benefit from his expertise.

* NBC has given a pilot order to Wolf, a drama from Michael Grassi (Riverdale). Inspired by “Oliver Sacks’ extraordinary life and work,” the project follows a larger-than-life neurologist and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are among the other executive producers.

