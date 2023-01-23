Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Exposed Himself to Her in 1991 — the Home Improvement Star Responds

Tim Allen is denying that he exposed himself to former costar Pamela Anderson, who describes the alleged incident in her forthcoming memoir. 17 Series Legacies Tarnished by Scandal

In an excerpt obtained by our sister site Variety, Anderson, then 23, recalls her first day on set of ABC’s Home Improvement in 1991. “I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim,” who was 37 at the time, “was in the hallway in his robe,” she writes in Love, Pamela, due out Tuesday, Jan. 31. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

In response to the excerpt, Allen released the following statement to Variety: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

Anderson recurred on Home Improvement as Tool Time girl Lisa, appearing in 22 episodes across Seasons 1 and 2. She left the show in 1993 to pursue a series-regular gig on the syndicated program Baywatch, but returned as a guest star in Season 6.

In addition to her memoir, Anderson is the subject of Netflix’s Pamela, A Love Story. The companion documentary, also out Jan. 31, sees Anderson recount “her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape” with ex-husband Tommy Lee, according to the official logline. You can watch a trailer below:

