TVLine Items: Lucy Hale Joins FX Pilot, Jack Davenport to Dr. Death and More

Pretty Little Liars vet Lucy Hale has found The Answers: The actress has joined the aforementioned FX drama pilot starring David Corenswet (The Politician, Hollywood) and executive-produced by Danny Strong (Dopesick) and Darren Aronofsky (The Whale), our sister site Variety reports.

An adaptation of Catherine Lacey’s novel, the project centers around an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love and the female participants who begin to question why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man (Corenswet). The potential series hails from creator Kit Steinkellner (Sorry for Your Loss).

Also boarding the ensemble are Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), Krys Marshall (For All Mankind), Melanie Field (A League of Their Own), Pallavi Sharda (Wedding Season) and Kineta Kunutu (The Blacklist).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Dr. Death Season 2 has added the following recurring players, per our sister site Deadline: Jack Davenport (Smash), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Rita Volk (Faking It), Annika Boras (Succession, Chicago Fire) and Sandra Andreis (Snabba Cash).

* Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will be the recipient of the Icon Award at the 2023 SCAD TVfest, taking place in person from Feb. 9 – 11 in Atlanta.

* Australian comedian, writer and actor Jim Jefferies will return to Netflix for his fifth stand-up comedy special, High N’ Dry, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Variety reports.

* Hulu’s Onyx Collective is developing Sheba, a drama series chronicling the rise to power of the first queen on the continent of Africa as she seeks to unite the nation we now know as Ethiopia. Chantelle Wells (Yellowjackets) and Supergirl alum Azie Tesfai co-created the series and will executive-produce with Ryan Coogler, Kalia King, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler.

* TÁR, for which Cate Blanchett recently won a Golden Globe (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama), will be available to stream on Peacock starting Friday, Jan. 27.

* Apple TV+ has acquired the television adaptation of Japanese manga series Drops of God, Deadline reports. The series will be eight parts and is set around the death of famed oenologist Alexandre Léger and his daughter’s discovery of her estranged father’s remarkable wine collection. She is forced to fight for her inheritance against a Japanese man who wants to claim it for himself.

