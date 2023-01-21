Ghosts First Look: Tara Reid Arrives to Charm the Pants Off of Trevor

The latest Ghosts guest star is going to knock Trevor’s socks off… and the poor guy is already missing his pants.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at Tara Reid guest-starring on the hit CBS sitcom, which you can check out above. Reid will play herself in the Feb. 9 episode (8:30/7:30c) — and as you might recall, the American Pie alum was Trevor’s celebrity crush while he was still alive. (He does look a little starstruck in that photo, doesn’t he?)

Laraine Newman (SNL) and Chip Zien (House of Cards) also guest-star as Trevor’s parents Esther and Lenny in the episode, titled “Trevor’s Body.” According to the official plot description, “Trevor receives disturbing news about his parents when they come to Woodstone B&B to collect his newly-found remains.” Elsewhere in the episode, “Isaac and Nigel’s relationship hits a roadblock.”

Reid’s Ghosts guest spot was first reported back in October. Known for her film work in the American Pie franchise and National Lampoon’s Van Wilder, Reid also starred alongside Ian Ziering in Syfy’s Sharknado movies. Her other TV credits include Scrubs and The Boys.

Get a sneak peek at Tara Reid’s Ghosts visit above, and tell us in the comments: Are you already ‘shipping her and Trevor?