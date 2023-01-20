TVLine Items: Insecure to OWN, Invincible Season 2 and More

Insecure is headed to basic cable.

Reruns of Issa Rae’s Emmy-winning HBO comedy have been acquired by OWN. Back-to-back episodes will air every Tuesday night at 9/8c, beginning Feb. 7.

For the uninitiated: Insecure was derived from Rae’s web series Awkward Black Girl, and centers on best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) as they navigate the Black female experience in Southern Los Angeles.

The series aired for five seasons (and 44 episodes), between 2016 and 2021. All episodes remain available to stream on HBO Max.

Ready for more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Prime Video has announced that Invincible will return for Season 2 in late 2023. The animated superhero series, which completed its first season in April 2021, was previously renewed through Season 3. Watch a teaser:

* Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 10 will premiere Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 pm on HBO.

* Cable network REELZ will become the official U.S. broadcast home for Major League Westling, Deadline reports. Flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling will air Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 7 at 10 pm.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?