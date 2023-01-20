Timothee Chalamet Is Desperate to Work With Apple TV+ in New Campaign

Timothee Chalamet is totally over peaches. It’s all about apples now — one apple, specifically.

The Academy Award nominee stars in a new campaign for Apple TV+, which finds him asking himself a perfectly reasonable question: Why doesn’t he have his own show yet?

Heck, Jason Momoa has two shows on the streamer, which he reminds Chalamet during their FaceTime call from the set of his newest project Chief of War.

And Chalamet knows he has the range for it. Severance? Sure, he can do weird. Black Bird? Yeah, he can do prison.

Basically, as he says at the end of the ad, he just really wants Apple to call him. (You know, as if they didn’t already call him multiple times to work out the specifics of this commercial.)

It’s essentially the Chalamet equivalent of Apple TV+’s recent “Everyone But Jon Hamm” campaign, which resulted in Hamm being cast on The Morning Show. So who knows where Chalamet may end up after this.

