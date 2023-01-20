×

Ratings: Celebrity Jeopardy!, Sheldon Rerun Lead Thursday; Walkers Grow

Celebrity Jeopardy Ratings
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy! led Thursday in the demo, while CBS’ Young Sheldon repeat drew the night’s largest audience.

ABC | Celeb Jeop! this Thursday drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, down a tenth in the demo week-to-week. The Parent Test (2 mil/0.3) also dipped in the demo, while The Chase (2.3 mil/0.3) was steady.

THE CW | Walker (760K/0.1) and Walker Independence (470K/0.0) both gained viewers vs. their midseason premieres, though the latter matched its series low in the demo.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.1 mil/0.4) was down in the demo.

CBS | That Young Sheldon rerun drew 4.7 million total viewers.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.

