The CW to Add Golf (?!) as New Prez Attempts to 'Reengineer the Network'

Is this a taste of what the new, Nexstar-owned CW has to offer?

The network has partnered with Saudi-backed LIV Golf to become LIV’s U.S. broadcast television and streaming home, as part of a multi-year agreement announced Thursday. As part of the deal, The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023; weekend tourneys will air Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, and Fridays on The CW app.

“Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf,” CW president Dennis Miller said in a statement. “For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to reengineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers and CW affiliates. This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports.”

Added LIV Golf commissioner and CEO and Greg Norman: “This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW’s nationwide reach as America’s fifth broadcast network, will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners. The CW recognizes the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport. The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honored to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports.”

Participating golfers include Dustin Johnson, Cam Smith, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia. The on-air announce team will consist of Arlo White leading play-by-play, alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz in the booth, and Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng and Troy Mullins providing coverage on the course and in-feature segments.

What follows is the current 2023 LIV Golf League schedule; the full 14-tournament schedule for 2023 will be announced at a later date.

February 24-26

Mayakoba’s El Camaleón (Mexico)

March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)

April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)

April 28-30

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)

May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama (Spain)

August 4-6

The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)