TVLine Items: Bradley Whitford Returns to SVU, New Upshaws Trailer and More

Bradley Whitford is about to do something he’s DUN-DUN before.

The Handmaid’s Tale star will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Law & Order: SVU, our sister site Variety reports.

The appearance will be a repeat visit for Whitford, who played child molester Frank Maddox in a Season 15 episode of the NBC procedural. This time, the Emmy winner will portray a professor who has dementia and who confesses to a murder. He’ll appear in the Feb. 23 episode, which will be directed by series star Mariska Hargitay.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has released a trailer for The Upshaws Part 3, due out Thursday, Feb. 16:

Law & Order: SVU Vet Blasts 'Clownass MFs Trying to Make Up' Feud Drama Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

* Martha Plimpton is the newest addition to the HBO limited series The Palace, per our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. Plimpton will join previously announced cast members Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Hugh Grant and Andrea Riseborough in this drama documenting a year in an authoritarian regime.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for The Reluctant Traveler (premiering Friday, Feb. 24), an eight-part, globetrotting series hosted by Schitt’s Creek’s Eugene Levy:

* Extrapolations — a limited series featuring eight interwoven stories about what happens “when the planet is changing faster than the population,” per Apple TV+ — will premiere with three episodes on Friday, March 17, followed by one new episode every week (through April 21). The star-studded cast includes Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Murray Bartlett, Tobey Maguire, Heather Graham, Michael Gandolfini, Cherry Jones and Judd Hirsch, among others.

* City on Fire, from executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (Gossip Girl, The O.C.), will premiere with its first three episodes on Friday, May 12, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every week (through June 16). The ensemble includes Wyatt Oleff (I Am Not Okay With This), Chase Sui Wonders (Generation), Jemima Kirke (Girls), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Ashley Zukerman (Succession) and John Cameron Mitchell (Shrill).

* Amir Arison (The Blacklist) has joined Sinking Spring, Apple TV+’s crime drama starring Brian Tyree Henry. Per our sister site Deadline, Arison will play Mark Nader, supervisory special agent in the Drug Enforcement Administration.

* Former ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega is moving to CBS’ 60 Minutes, CBS announced Thursday.

