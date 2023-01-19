Jack Ryan Knocks Wednesday Addams From Top of Nielsen Streaming Chart — Peacock's Best Man Debuts at No. 5

In a bit of a flex by Prime Video, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan with the release of Season 3 claimed No. 1 on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. What's Streaming (and Leaving) This January

For the week of Dec. 19, Jack Ryan amassed 1.834 billion minutes viewed across 24 total episodes, ending Wednesday‘s (1.80 billion minutes/eight episodes) four-week run in the top spot.

Nielsen notes that Jack Ryan’s audience “skewed a bit older with almost two-thirds aged 50+, and 56 percent male.”

(On Nielsen’s overall streaming chart, which included movies, Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dominated with 2.2 billion minutes viewed in just three days of eligibility.)

Netflix’s The Recruit held steady at No. 3 on the TV chart with 1.7 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes, followed by Netflix’s Emily in Paris (1.4 billion minutes/30 total episodes) and Peacock’s first-ever TV series charter, The Best Man: The Final Chapters (debuting at No. 5 with 762 million minutes viewed across eight episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week of Dec. 19 were Netflix’s Harry & Meghan (down four spots with 699 million minutes/six episodes), I Am a Killer (597 million minutes/32 episodes), Sonic Prime (490 million minutes/eight episodes) and Alice in Borderland (488 million minutes/11 episodes), and Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (487 million minutes/six episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Firefly Lane, Too Hot to Handle, Don’t Pick Up the Phone, The Crown and Kindred.

Want scoop/spoilers on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.