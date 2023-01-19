Gossip Girl Cancelled After 2 Seasons

HBO Max has deplatformed Gossip Girl, cancelling the follow-up series after just two seasons, TVLine has confirmed. Streaming Scorecard: What's Renewed, Canceled

“So here’s the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce Gossip Girl will not be continuing on HBO Max,” showrunner Joshua Safran tweeted on Thursday. “The EPs and I will forever be grateful to the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.”

Safran says he’s currently shopping the show to other networks/streamers, “but in this climate, that might prove an uphill battle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.” The show’s second season finale, which will now serve as its series finale, airs Thursday, Jan. 26.

Picking up nearly a full decade after The CW series wrapped, HBO Max’s continuation introduced viewers to a new generation of Constance Billard St. Jude’s School students living under the watchful eye of Gossip Girl, now an Instagram account secretly run by several faculty members.

Gossip Girl starred Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway, Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott, Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller, Eli Brown as Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV, Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe, Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope, Evan Mock as Akeno “Aki” Menzies, Johnathan Fernandez as Nick Lott, Adam Chanler-Berat as Jordan Glassberg, Zión Moreno as Luna La, Savannah Lee Smith as Monet de Haan, Todd Almond as Gideon Wolfe, Laura Benanti as Kiki Hope, Grace Duah as Shan Barnes, Megan Ferguson as Wendy and Kristen Bell as the voice of Gossip Girl.

