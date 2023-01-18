Night Court Vet Marsha Warfield Weighs In on NBC Revival — Might She Return?

Night Court vet Marsha Warfield has rendered her verdict on NBC’s revival, which premiered this Tuesday night and earned an average TVLine reader grade of “B-.”

“I hear there’s a new Night Court in town! Congratulations,” Warfield, who played bailiff Roz on the original series, shared on TikTok. “I hope that it was as wonderful as it sounds, and I wish the cast and crew and everybody involved all the best.”

To former castmate John Larroquette, who on the revival is reprising his role as legal eagle Dan Fielding, Warfield said, “I can’t imagine a new show doing better than having you to build around. I hope everybody gets to learn as much from you as I did when I worked with you.”

Warfield was between sets at a comedy club Tuesday night, and thus admitted, “I didn’t have a chance to catch the first episode, but I will. But like I said, all the best to you, good luck, and I hope you have as much fun this time around as we did the first time.” (Watch her full TikTok.)

As of late, Warfield has recurred on Fox’s 9-1-1, as Hen’s mother, Antonia “Toni” Wilson.

Might Warfield, like Larroquette, also put in an encore, as Roz?

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour (now winding down in Pasadena), Night Court revival EP Dan Rubin weighed in on other OGs — such as Warfield and Richard Moll, who played bailiff Bull — possibly popping up, saying “it’s a challenge to keep this show it’s own thing and have it stand on its own two feet. So, anytime we bring people back, we always want it to help the story and help tell the story in the current Night Court.”

But… “the beauty of this series” and its predecessor, he noted, is that “anyone can walk through those doors at any moment, so I would just say, ‘Stay tuned’ and maybe some old friends will show up.”

Want scoop on Night Court, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.