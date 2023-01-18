Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Suing The Good Wife Over 2012 Accident That She Says 'Practically Killed' Her

It was “fear and anxiety” that kept Kristin Chenoweth from taking legal action against The Good Wife after she suffered a serious injury on the set of the series in 2012.

During an appearance on Monday’s Watch What Happens Live, Chenoweth elaborated on what she called a life-threatening accident, which she also details in her new book I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts.

“I didn’t [sue] out of fear and anxiety, so don’t ever let fear rule your life,” Chenoweth said, giving an affirmative nod when host Andy Cohen asked if she regrets not bringing a lawsuit against the show. “I have long-standing injuries from that. I wish I had listened to my dad. He said, ‘You’re going to want to do this,’ and we’re not the suing family, but when you’re practically killed…”

Chenoweth explained that while filming an outdoor scene in New York City, a piece of lighting equipment “hit me in the face and then threw me into a curb.” The incident resulted in a seven-inch skull fracture, as well as a cracked hairline, teeth and ribs, according to the actress.

“I heard a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light,'” Chenoweth recalled. “I heard, ‘Action,’ and I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital].”

At the time of the accident in July 2012, CBS Television Studios said “a gust of wind blew a lighting silk out of place,” striking Chenoweth and prompting her to receive medical attention. Her planned recurring stint as political reporter Peggy Byrne was subsequently cut short after just one episode.

TVLine has reached out to CBS for comment. Watch the full clip of Chenoweth’s Watch What Happens Live appearance below: