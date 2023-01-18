TVLine Items: Meaghan Rath on HIMYF, Selling the OC Renewed and More

Have you met Chris Lowell’s new coworker? Meaghan Rath (Hawaii Five-0) will recur during Season 2 of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father as Parker, a colleague of Lowell’s music teacher Jesse, our sister site Deadline reports.

The How I Met Your Mother spinoff returns on Tuesday, Jan. 24, with the first episode of Season 2, which will consist of 20 episodes. One new installment will unspool weekly on the streamer. As previously reported, other Season 2 guest stars include pop star Meghan Trainor, Mark Consuelos (Riverdale), Constance Marie (George Lopez), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) and John Corbett (Sex and the City).

In addition to her three-season stint on Hawaii Five-0, Rath’s other TV credits include Being Human, Children Ruin Eveyrthing, Supergirl and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix has renewed Selling the OC for two additional seasons, with production slated to start this winter.

* Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of the Peacock gladiator drama Those About to Die, from executive producer Roland Emmerich. The actor will play Vespasian, the battle-tested emperor of Rome.

* Hulu’s twice-postponed docuseries Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne will now release all six episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 14, aka Valentine’s Day.

* Stephen Colbert’s Spartina Productions is teaming with Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment to develop Roger Zelazny’s fantasy book series, The Chronicles of Amber, into a TV series. The novels follow protagonist Corwin’s arrival on Earth without memories, but he quickly recalls his status in a royal family that can travel between dimensions of reality.

* Masterpiece on PBS’ Tom Jones adaptation, starring Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), will air in four parts on Sundays, April 30 through May 21, at 9/8c. Watch a trailer:

* The Ms. Pat Show Season 3 will drop Thursday, Feb. 23 on BET+. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has unveiled its current 2023 movie slate, which includes You People starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy (Friday, Jan. 27); Luther: The Fallen Sun starring Idris Elba (Friday, March 10); Murder Mystery 2 (Friday, March 31); The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez (Friday, May 12); Extraction 2 (Friday, June 16); They Cloned Tyrone starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris (Friday, July 21); Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan (Friday, Aug. 11); Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown, Angela Bassett and Robin Wright (Friday, Oct. 13); Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans (Friday, Oct. 27); David Fincher’s The Killer starring Michael Fassbender (Friday, Nov. 10); A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King (Friday, Nov. 17); Sam Esmail’s Leave the World Behind starring Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali (Friday, Dec. 8) and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon starring Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou (Friday, Dec. 22). Watch a highlight reel:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?