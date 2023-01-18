Drag Race Sneak Peek: RuPaul Drops a Season 15 Snatch Game Bombshell

What’s the only thing better than one round of Snatch Game?

You can probably guess the answer, but in case you’re woefully dense, allow RuPaul to explain it in this exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s Drag Race (MTV, 8/7c).

“This season’s Snatch Game is going to be longer, thicker and juicier than ever before,” he tells the 14 remaining queens. “For the first time in Drag Race herstory, we’ll be playing the game in two rounds with two different casts of characters.”

This week, all eyes are on poor Amethyst, who just survived her second lip sync battle. “I’m gagged that I’m still here, y’all,” she says in the clip above, and Selina EsTitties doesn’t miss a beat in responding, “Us too.” Oof.

Even Spice gets in on the shade, asking Amethyst if she plays baseball, because “three strikes and you’re out.” (In case you were wondering, no, Spice was not clever enough to come up with that not-even-clever joke.)

