BMF Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

The Flenory Brothers' journey will continue at Starz.

The premium cable network has renewed BMF for Season 3, TVLine has learned. The news comes just two weeks after its Season 2 premiere.

“BMF captures the essence of Detroit through elevated, gritty storytelling and our fans have passionately responded to this show more than ever before,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, said in a statement. “Following such a strong debut with Season 2, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules. We can’t wait to see what our extraordinary producers and cast deliver next.”

The hour-long drama, which first bowed in September 2021, dramatizes the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), “who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family,” according to the official logline. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson serves as an executive producer, alongside showrunner/fellow Power franchise vet Randy Huggins.

BMF Season 2 continues Friday (at 8/7c) with Episode 3, during which “Devil’s Night and a drug drought causes chaos and a spike in crime in the city of Detroit,” per the synopsis. “Meech seeks a new supply from K-9 at a bloody cost, while Terry confronts a car service competitor that is as ruthless as any gangster.”

TVLine's Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect BMF's renewal.