TVLine Items: Barrymore Renewed, Young & Restless Return and More

Get ready for more of Drew’s News.

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for Season 4, taking the daytime program through the 2023-24 season on CBS Stations, it was announced on Tuesday.

“This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success,” Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. “Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We’re thrilled to have her in the CBS family.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Zach Tinker will reprise his The Young and the Restless role as Michael and Lauren’s son Fenmore in the soap’s Jan. 25 episode, which honors Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show when her character Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion, Soaps.com reports.

* ABC has greenlit a pilot for Public Defenders, a single-camera comedy in which four inexperienced [see title], “up to their earholes in student loan debt,” work tirelessly to keep their clients out of jail.

* Universal Pictures’ Violent Night — “a coal-dark holiday action-comedy” starring Stranger Things‘ David Harbour — will stream exclusively on Peacock starting this Friday, Jan. 20.

* Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, streaming live on Netflix’s YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

* Hulu has released a trailer for the 10-episode third and final season of the Animaniacs reboot, premiering in its entirety on Friday, Feb. 17:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?