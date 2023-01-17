×

Monday Ratings: CBS, NBC Slates Slip Opposite Cowboys' NFC Wild Card Win

NCIS 20x11 Jimmy jessica
Courtesy of CBS

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the Cowboys’ NFC Wild Card playoff win against the Bucs averaged 15.3 million total viewers and a 3.2 demo rating, obviously dominating Monday night in both measures.

Opposite that beefier competition….

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.1 mil/0.4) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.6 mil/0.3) both returned from the holiday break down, and in fact both hit all-time demo lows. NCIS (6 mil/0.3) slipped to its second-smallest audience ever and hit a demo low, while NCIS: Hawaii (4.2 mil/0.3) hit an audience low but matched its last regularly scheduled demo rating.

NBC | AGT: All Stars (3.6 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped week-to-week.

FOX | Fantasy Island (1.6 mil/0.2) and Alert: Closet Quickies Missing Persons Unit (1.5 mil/0.2) both held steady.

