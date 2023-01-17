Monday Ratings: CBS, NBC Slates Slip Opposite Cowboys' NFC Wild Card Win

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the Cowboys’ NFC Wild Card playoff win against the Bucs averaged 15.3 million total viewers and a 3.2 demo rating, obviously dominating Monday night in both measures. Renew/Cancel Forecast

Opposite that beefier competition….

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.1 mil/0.4) and Bob Hearts Abishola (4.6 mil/0.3) both returned from the holiday break down, and in fact both hit all-time demo lows. NCIS (6 mil/0.3) slipped to its second-smallest audience ever and hit a demo low, while NCIS: Hawaii (4.2 mil/0.3) hit an audience low but matched its last regularly scheduled demo rating.

NBC | AGT: All Stars (3.6 mil/0.4, read recap) dipped week-to-week.

FOX | Fantasy Island (1.6 mil/0.2) and Alert: Closet Quickies Missing Persons Unit (1.5 mil/0.2) both held steady.

NEXT WEEK: All American and All American: Homecoming return!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.