American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31.
According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter.
Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban.
“You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s so believable and real.”
In an interview with TVLine shortly after his elimination from the then-Fox reality phenom, Harris admitted that he faced myriad challenges during his stint on the show, including transitioning from solo acoustic sets to a massive stage and a booming house band, and avoiding psyching himself out before taking the stage.