Chucky Renewed for Season 3 at Syfy

Move over, M3GAN. Chucky is here to slay: Syfy has renewed the serial-killing doll’s series for Season 3.

“The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to Season 2, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on Season 3,” creator and executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever.”

In the small-screen iteration of the long-running Child’s Play franchise, the Good Guy doll-turned-psychopath sets his sights on a new crop of kids. In Season 2, Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) fought off Chucky from their new religious boarding school run by Father Bryce (Devon Sawa).

The series also stars franchise veterans Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role of Tiffany Valentine), Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Fiona Dourif and Brad Dourif, as the voice of Chucky.

In other Syfy news, the cabler has also renewed Reginald the Vampire for Season 2. The series (which is adapted from Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire books) stars Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as the titular Reginald, who contends with a murderous vampire chieftain, while discovering his own unrecognized powers.

TVLine’s Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Happy to hear the renewal news? Sound off in the comments below.