Michael Levin, Actor on Ryan's Hope, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, an actor best known for portraying reporter Jack Fenelli during the entire 13-year run of daytime soap opera Ryan’s Hope, died of natural causes on Jan. 6. He was 90 years old.

Levin’s son, Jason Levin, confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter Friday.

Ryan’s Hope aired on ABC from 1975-1989. Levin was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Actor three years in a row for his work in the drama series from 1978-80.

The soap followed Johnny and Maeve Ryan (played by Barrow and Gallagher), a traditional husband and wife who owned a tavern across the street from a Manhattan hospital. The show depicted cultural clashes amongst the couple and their more liberated adult children who also resided in the city. Levin’s character, Fenelli, was known as a fiery reporter who exposed a blackmail scandal in the Ryan family and became a love interest of the couple’s daughter, played by Kate Mulgrew.

Levin appeared in two other daytime soaps, as John Eldridge on As the World Turns and as Dr. Tim Gould on All My Children. He also appeared in episodes of N.Y.P.D., The Equalizer, Law & Order and New York News.

He acted on Broadway in 1965 in The Royal Hunt of the Sun, as well as in three plays in 1970: Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real (opposite Al Pacino), Sam Shepard’s Operation Sidewinder and Bertolt Brecht’s The Good Woman of Setzuan.

He was born in Minneapolis, Minn. He married and had two children.